Introduction to the Statement of Cash Flows quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary purpose of the statement of cash flows? The primary purpose of the statement of cash flows is to track the changes in a company's cash balance from the beginning to the end of a period by summarizing all cash inflows and outflows.

How does the statement of cash flows provide predictive value to investors? It provides predictive value by showing current cash flows, which help investors estimate a company's ability to generate future cash flows.

What are the three main sections of the statement of cash flows? The three main sections are operating activities, investing activities, and financing activities.

Which section of the statement of cash flows focuses on the core business operations? The operating activities section focuses on the core business operations.

What types of transactions are included in the operating activities section? Operating activities include transactions involving current assets and current liabilities, such as accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses, accounts payable, and accrued expenses.

Why is it important for a business to have positive cash flows from operating activities? Positive cash flows from operating activities indicate that the core business is generating enough cash to sustain operations, which is essential for long-term success.