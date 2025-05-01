Introduction to the Statement of Cash Flows quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to the Statement of Cash Flows quiz #2
How does the statement of cash flows assist in financial decision-making?
It provides essential information about cash generation and usage, aiding decisions on investments, financing, and operations.What is the impact of non-cash expenses, such as depreciation, on the statement of cash flows?
Non-cash expenses like depreciation are added back to net income in the operating activities section because they do not involve actual cash outflows.How can the statement of cash flows indicate potential bankruptcy risk?
Consistently negative cash flows from operations may signal that a company is at risk of running out of cash and facing bankruptcy.Why is it important to distinguish between cash and non-cash transactions?
Distinguishing between cash and non-cash transactions ensures that the statement of cash flows accurately reflects actual cash movements.How does the statement of cash flows help in assessing a company's solvency?
It shows whether the company generates enough cash to meet its long-term obligations, helping assess solvency.What is the role of the statement of cash flows in financial analysis?
It provides critical information for analyzing a company's cash generation, financial flexibility, and overall financial health.How does the statement of cash flows benefit management?
Management uses it to monitor cash generation and usage, plan for future cash needs, and make informed financial decisions.What is the effect of an increase in accounts receivable on cash flow from operating activities?
An increase in accounts receivable reduces cash flow from operating activities because it represents sales made on credit, not yet collected in cash.What is the effect of an increase in accounts payable on cash flow from operating activities?
An increase in accounts payable increases cash flow from operating activities because it represents expenses incurred but not yet paid in cash.How does the statement of cash flows help in budgeting and forecasting?
It provides historical cash flow data that can be used to project future cash needs and plan budgets.What is the importance of cash flow from investing activities for a growing company?
Cash flow from investing activities shows how much is being invested in long-term assets, which is important for growth and expansion.How can negative cash flow from investing activities be interpreted?
Negative cash flow from investing activities often indicates that a company is investing in its future growth by purchasing long-term assets.What does positive cash flow from financing activities suggest about a company?
Positive cash flow from financing activities suggests the company is raising funds through borrowing or issuing stock.What does negative cash flow from financing activities indicate?
Negative cash flow from financing activities indicates the company is repaying debt, repurchasing stock, or paying dividends.How does the statement of cash flows help in detecting earnings management?
It can reveal discrepancies between net income and cash flow, which may indicate earnings management or aggressive accounting practices.Why is the statement of cash flows essential for external users like investors and creditors?
It provides transparency about a company's cash generation and usage, helping external users assess financial stability and risk.How does the statement of cash flows support the assessment of a company's financial flexibility?
It shows the company's ability to generate cash and adapt to changing financial needs or opportunities.What is the impact of prepaid expenses on cash flow from operating activities?
An increase in prepaid expenses reduces cash flow from operating activities because cash is paid in advance for future expenses.How does the purchase of equipment affect the statement of cash flows?
The purchase of equipment is reported as a cash outflow in the investing activities section.How does issuing common stock affect the statement of cash flows?
Issuing common stock is reported as a cash inflow in the financing activities section.How does paying dividends affect the statement of cash flows?
Paying dividends is reported as a cash outflow in the financing activities section.What is the significance of the ending cash balance reported in the statement of cash flows?
The ending cash balance shows the total cash available at the end of the period, which should match the cash balance on the balance sheet.How does the statement of cash flows help in understanding the quality of a company's earnings?
It helps assess whether reported earnings are supported by actual cash flows, indicating the quality and sustainability of earnings.What is the role of accrued expenses in the operating activities section?
An increase in accrued expenses increases cash flow from operating activities because expenses are recognized before cash is paid.How does the sale of a long-term investment affect the statement of cash flows?
The sale of a long-term investment is reported as a cash inflow in the investing activities section.Why is it important for the statement of cash flows to cover all parts of the balance sheet?
Covering all parts of the balance sheet ensures a complete picture of how cash is generated and used throughout the business.