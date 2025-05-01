Introduction to the Statement of Cash Flows quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

How does the statement of cash flows assist in financial decision-making? It provides essential information about cash generation and usage, aiding decisions on investments, financing, and operations.

What is the impact of non-cash expenses, such as depreciation, on the statement of cash flows? Non-cash expenses like depreciation are added back to net income in the operating activities section because they do not involve actual cash outflows.

How can the statement of cash flows indicate potential bankruptcy risk? Consistently negative cash flows from operations may signal that a company is at risk of running out of cash and facing bankruptcy.

Why is it important to distinguish between cash and non-cash transactions? Distinguishing between cash and non-cash transactions ensures that the statement of cash flows accurately reflects actual cash movements.

How does the statement of cash flows help in assessing a company's solvency? It shows whether the company generates enough cash to meet its long-term obligations, helping assess solvency.

What is the role of the statement of cash flows in financial analysis? It provides critical information for analyzing a company's cash generation, financial flexibility, and overall financial health.