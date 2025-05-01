Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary purpose of adjusting journal entries in accrual accounting? To update accounts for the passage of time and ensure revenues and expenses are recorded in the correct period.

How do deferrals differ from accruals in accounting? Deferrals involve cash transactions occurring before the related revenue or expense, while accruals record revenue or expenses before cash is exchanged.

What is depreciation in the context of adjusting journal entries? Depreciation allocates the cost of a long-term asset over its useful life, spreading the expense gradually rather than all at once.

Why are prepaid expenses considered assets? Prepaid expenses are assets because they represent future economic benefits from services or goods paid for in advance.

What is the initial journal entry when a company pays rent in advance? Debit prepaid rent (asset) and credit cash for the amount paid.

How is the adjusting entry for prepaid rent recorded at the end of an accounting period? Debit rent expense and credit prepaid rent for the portion of rent used during the period.