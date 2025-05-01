Introduction to Investments in Securities quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why do companies invest in securities? Companies invest in securities to earn extra income from excess cash or to influence other companies.

What is a security in financial accounting? A security is any financial instrument that holds monetary value, such as stocks or bonds.

What are the two main types of securities companies can invest in? The two main types are equity securities (ownership interest) and debt securities (creditor relationship).

How do companies earn income from equity securities? Companies earn income from equity securities through dividends and capital gains.

What is a capital gain in the context of investments? A capital gain is the profit earned when a security is sold for more than its purchase price.

How is dividend income calculated for an investment in stock? Dividend income is calculated by multiplying the dividend per share by the number of shares owned.