Introduction to Ratios quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a financial ratio and why is it important in financial analysis? A financial ratio is a calculation where one financial number is divided by another, helping companies and investors make informed decisions by analyzing relationships between different financial statement items.

List and briefly describe the five main categories of financial ratios. The five main categories are: liquidity (solvency) ratios, financial leverage ratios, efficiency ratios, profitability ratios, and market value ratios.

What do liquidity or solvency ratios measure? Liquidity or solvency ratios measure a company's ability to pay its short-term obligations using its current assets.

What is the focus of financial leverage ratios? Financial leverage ratios focus on a company's ability to manage and pay off its long-term debts.

How do efficiency ratios help in financial analysis? Efficiency ratios assess how effectively a company uses its assets and liabilities to generate sales and manage operations.

What do profitability ratios indicate about a company? Profitability ratios indicate how much profit a company generates relative to its revenue, assets, or equity.