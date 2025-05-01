Investing Activities quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What types of transactions are included in the investing activities section of the statement of cash flows? The investing activities section includes cash flows related to the purchase and sale of long-term assets such as equipment, land, intangibles, and long-term investments. Cash inflows occur when these assets are sold, and cash outflows occur when they are purchased.

How is the cash flow from the sale of a plant asset determined for the statement of cash flows? The cash flow from the sale of a plant asset is the amount of cash received from the sale, regardless of whether there is a gain or loss. This amount is reported as a cash inflow in the investing activities section.

Why is it important to understand the journal entry for the sale of a long-term asset when preparing the statement of cash flows? Understanding the journal entry for the sale of a long-term asset is important because it helps identify the actual cash received, which is the amount reported as an investing cash inflow. The entry also shows how accumulated depreciation and asset cost are removed from the books.

How do changes in the equipment and accumulated depreciation accounts help determine cash flows from investing activities? Analyzing changes in the equipment and accumulated depreciation accounts helps determine cash flows by revealing purchases (outflows) and sales (inflows) of assets. Reviewing these accounts, along with depreciation expense and asset disposals, allows accurate calculation of cash flows from investing activities.

