Issuing Par Value Stock definitions Flashcards
Issuing Par Value Stock definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Common Stock
Equity account representing ownership in a company, credited with the par value of shares issued.Par Value
Nominal amount assigned to each share, typically low, used to allocate proceeds in equity accounts.Additional Paid-In Capital
Equity account for amounts received from stock issuance above par value, often abbreviated as APIC.Selling Price
Amount at which shares are sold to investors, can be stated per share or as a total for all shares.Equity
Ownership interest in a company, increased by proceeds from issuing common stock.Journal Entry
Accounting record showing debits and credits for transactions, such as stock issuance.Cash
Asset account debited for the total amount received from selling stock.Shares
Units of ownership in a corporation, each representing a portion of equity.Credit Balance
Normal balance for equity accounts like common stock and APIC, increased by stock issuance.Debit
Accounting entry that increases assets, such as cash received from stock sales.Assets
Resources owned by a company, increased by cash from issuing stock.Liabilities
Obligations of a company, unaffected directly by stock issuance but part of the accounting equation.Accounting Equation
Fundamental relationship: assets equal liabilities plus equity, maintained during stock issuance.Paid-In Capital in Excess of Par
Alternative term for APIC, representing amounts received above par value for issued shares.Ownership
Stake in a company acquired by purchasing common stock, reflected in equity accounts.