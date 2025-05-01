Limitations of Internal Controls definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Limitations of Internal Controls definitions

Limitations of Internal Controls definitions
  • Internal Controls
    Systems designed to prevent or detect fraud and ensure the safeguarding of assets and reliability of financial information.
  • Fraud
    Intentional deception or misappropriation of company resources, often targeted by internal control systems.
  • Human Error
    Mistakes or oversights by employees that can undermine the effectiveness of established procedures.
  • Carelessness
    Lack of attention or diligence by staff, potentially leading to the failure of control measures.
  • Indifference
    Employee attitude of disregard toward procedures, reducing the effectiveness of internal controls.
  • Collusion
    Cooperation between two or more employees to bypass controls and commit fraud, defeating separation of duties.
  • Separation of Duties
    Division of responsibilities among employees to reduce the risk of error or fraud.
  • Executive Override
    Ability of high-level management to bypass controls, often by authorizing their own transactions.
  • CFO
    Top financial executive who may have authority to approve transactions without additional oversight.
  • Small Business
    Organization with limited staff, making it challenging to implement effective separation of duties.
  • Cost-Benefit Analysis
    Evaluation of whether the expense of implementing controls is justified by the potential reduction in fraud risk.
  • Trustworthiness
    Reliability and integrity of employees, a factor considered when deciding on the extent of controls.
  • Reasonable Assurance
    Level of confidence provided by controls, indicating a high but not absolute likelihood of achieving objectives.
  • Safeguarding of Assets
    Protection of company resources from loss, theft, or misuse through internal control measures.
  • Reliability of Financial Information
    Confidence that reported financial data accurately reflects the company's true financial position.