Limitations of Internal Controls quiz #1 Flashcards

What are some common limitations of internal controls within a company? Common limitations include human error, employee carelessness or indifference, collusion among employees, executive override by high-level staff, and challenges faced by small businesses due to limited staff.

How can collusion among employees undermine the effectiveness of internal controls? Collusion allows employees to work together to bypass separated duties, making it possible to commit fraud even when internal controls are in place.

Why might small businesses struggle to implement effective internal controls? Small businesses often have limited staff, making it difficult to separate duties, and must weigh the cost of additional controls against the benefits, especially if they trust their employees.

What level of assurance do internal controls provide regarding the safeguarding of assets and reliability of financial information? Internal controls provide reasonable assurance, not absolute certainty, that assets are safeguarded and financial information is reliable.

What is one reason internal controls might fail even if procedures are in place? Internal controls might fail due to human error, carelessness, or indifference from employees toward following procedures.

