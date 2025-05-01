Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary difference between a merchandising company and a manufacturing company in terms of inventory accounts? A merchandising company maintains a single inventory account for finished goods, while a manufacturing company maintains three inventory accounts: Raw Materials, Work in Process, and Finished Goods.

How does a merchandising company record the purchase of inventory on account using a perpetual inventory system? The company debits the Inventory account and credits Accounts Payable, increasing both inventory and liabilities.

What are the three types of inventory accounts used by manufacturing companies? Manufacturing companies use Raw Materials, Work in Process, and Finished Goods inventory accounts.

What does the Raw Materials inventory account represent in a manufacturing company? It represents the initial inputs purchased for production, such as materials that will be used to create finished goods.

What is included in the Work in Process (WIP) inventory account? WIP includes goods that are currently being manufactured, incorporating costs like raw materials, labor, and overhead.

When are goods transferred from Work in Process to Finished Goods inventory in a manufacturing company? Goods are transferred from Work in Process to Finished Goods inventory once the manufacturing process is complete.