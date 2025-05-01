Multi-step Income Statement definitions Flashcards
Multi-step Income Statement definitions
Multi-step Income Statement
Financial report format presenting revenues, expenses, and several key subtotals in a structured sequence to highlight core and non-core business results.Gross Profit
Subtotal showing the difference between net sales and cost of goods sold, reflecting profitability from core business activities.Net Sales
Total sales revenue after deducting sales returns, allowances, and discounts, representing actual revenue earned from customers.Cost of Goods Sold
Direct costs attributable to the production or purchase of goods sold by a business, subtracted from sales to determine gross profit.Operating Expenses
Necessary costs for running daily business operations, including payroll, rent, utilities, advertising, depreciation, and insurance.Income from Operations
Subtotal representing profit after deducting operating expenses from gross profit, indicating earnings from main business activities.Non-operating Activities
Revenues, expenses, gains, or losses not related to core business operations, such as interest, dividends, or asset sales.Interest Revenue
Income earned from lending money or holding interest-bearing assets, not part of the main business function.Dividend Revenue
Earnings received from holding shares in other companies, considered outside the primary business operations.Gain
Positive difference between the sale price and book value of an asset, arising from non-routine transactions.Loss
Negative difference when an asset is sold for less than its book value, or from unusual business events.Interest Expense
Cost incurred from borrowing funds, classified as a non-operating expense on the income statement.Income before Income Taxes
Subtotal showing profit after all operating and non-operating items, but before deducting income tax expense.Income Tax Expense
Final expense on the income statement, representing taxes owed on pre-tax income.Net Income
Bottom-line result after all revenues, expenses, and taxes, indicating the overall profitability for the period.