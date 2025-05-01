Multi-step Income Statement quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary purpose of a multi-step income statement? The primary purpose of a multi-step income statement is to provide a detailed breakdown of revenues and expenses, showing key subtotals such as gross profit, income from operations, and income before income taxes, leading to the final net income.

How is gross profit calculated on a multi-step income statement? Gross profit is calculated by subtracting the cost of goods sold (COGS) from net sales revenue.

What types of expenses are included in operating expenses on a multi-step income statement? Operating expenses include costs necessary for running the business, such as salaries, utilities, advertising, depreciation, rent, and insurance.

What is the difference between operating and non-operating activities on a multi-step income statement? Operating activities relate to the core business operations, while non-operating activities include revenues and expenses not related to core operations, such as interest revenue, dividend revenue, gains or losses from asset sales, and interest expenses.

Where is income tax expense shown on a multi-step income statement? Income tax expense is shown as the last expense, deducted from income before income taxes to arrive at net income.

What is the significance of the 'income from operations' subtotal? The 'income from operations' subtotal reflects the profitability of the company's core business activities after deducting operating expenses from gross profit.