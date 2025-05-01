Skip to main content
Natural Resources and Depletion definitions Flashcards

Natural Resources and Depletion definitions
  • Natural Resources
    Long-term assets such as oil reserves, forests, or mineral deposits that are physically extracted and depleted over time.
  • Depletion Expense
    Cost allocated to the portion of a natural resource extracted during a period, similar to depreciation for fixed assets.
  • Units of Production Method
    Allocation approach based on the quantity of resource extracted, not on time, to determine periodic depletion.
  • Oil Reserve
    Asset account representing the value of oil deposits acquired for extraction and eventual sale.
  • Accumulated Depletion
    Contra asset account tracking the total cost of a natural resource that has been allocated as depletion expense.
  • Net Book Value
    Amount remaining on the books for a natural resource, calculated as original cost minus accumulated depletion.
  • Inventory Method
    Alternative approach where extracted natural resources are recorded as inventory until sold, rather than as an immediate expense.
  • Depletion
    Process of allocating the cost of a natural resource to expense as it is physically removed from its source.
  • Contra Asset
    Account that reduces the value of a related asset, such as accumulated depletion reducing the value of natural resources.
  • Cost of Goods Sold
    Expense recognized when inventory, such as extracted oil, is sold, reflecting the cost assigned during extraction.
  • Asset Account
    Ledger used to record the value of owned resources, such as oil reserves or forests, on the balance sheet.
  • Salvage Value
    Estimated residual value of a natural resource after extraction, often assumed to be zero for resources like oil or minerals.
  • Extraction
    Physical removal of natural resources from their source, triggering the calculation of depletion expense.
  • Fixed Asset
    Long-term tangible property such as equipment or buildings, often compared to natural resources in accounting treatment.
  • Purchase Price
    Total amount paid to acquire a natural resource, forming the basis for subsequent depletion calculations.