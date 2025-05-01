Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 34 ) Hide definitions

What is the purpose of the allowance for doubtful accounts in accounting for accounts receivable? The allowance for doubtful accounts estimates the portion of accounts receivable that is expected to be uncollectible, ensuring adherence to the matching principle.

Why is the direct write-off method not compliant with GAAP? The direct write-off method is not GAAP compliant because it does not match bad debt expense with the related revenue in the same period, violating the matching principle.

How is bad debt expense recorded under the allowance method in the first year? Bad debt expense is estimated and recorded by debiting bad debt expense and crediting the allowance for doubtful accounts.

What type of account is the allowance for doubtful accounts, and what is its normal balance? The allowance for doubtful accounts is a contra asset account with a normal credit balance.

How does the allowance for doubtful accounts affect the net accounts receivable balance? The allowance for doubtful accounts reduces the accounts receivable balance to reflect the amount expected to be collected, resulting in net accounts receivable.

What journal entry is made when an account is determined to be uncollectible under the allowance method? Debit allowance for doubtful accounts and credit accounts receivable.