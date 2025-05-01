Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method definitions Flashcards

Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Bad Debt Expense
    Loss recognized when amounts owed by customers from credit sales are determined to be uncollectible.
  • Direct Write-off Method
    Accounting approach where losses from uncollectible accounts are recorded only when specific accounts are deemed uncollectible.
  • Matching Principle
    Accounting guideline requiring expenses to be recorded in the same period as the revenues they help generate.
  • Accounts Receivable
    Amounts owed to a business by customers who purchased goods or services on credit.
  • Credit Sale
    Transaction where goods or services are provided to a customer with payment to be received at a later date.
  • Revenue
    Income earned from the sale of goods or services before any expenses are deducted.
  • Uncollectible Account
    Receivable that is determined to be impossible to recover from the customer.
  • GAAP
    Set of standardized accounting principles and guidelines used to ensure consistency and transparency in financial reporting.
  • Income Statement
    Financial report showing a company’s revenues and expenses over a specific period, resulting in net income or loss.
  • Journal Entry
    Formal accounting record documenting a business transaction’s financial impact on accounts.
  • Debit
    Accounting entry that increases assets or expenses, or decreases liabilities or equity.
  • Credit
    Accounting entry that increases liabilities or equity, or decreases assets or expenses.
  • Net Accounts Receivable
    Total receivables expected to be collected, after deducting amounts estimated to be uncollectible.
  • Loss
    Negative financial impact resulting from uncollected receivables or other unfavorable events.
  • Financial Statement
    Formal record summarizing the financial activities and position of a business at a specific point in time.