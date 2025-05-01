Skip to main content
Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method definitions Flashcards

  • Percentage of Sales Method
    An income statement approach estimating uncollectible accounts by applying a set rate to total credit sales for a period.
  • Credit Sales
    Revenue from sales where payment is received at a later date, relevant for estimating potential uncollectible amounts.
  • Cash Sales
    Transactions where payment is received immediately, not considered when estimating bad debts.
  • Bad Debt Expense
    Estimated cost of credit sales expected to be uncollectible, recorded as an expense on the income statement.
  • Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
    A contra-asset account representing the estimated amount of receivables not expected to be collected.
  • Income Statement Approach
    A method focusing on sales figures to estimate expenses, such as bad debts, for a specific period.
  • Uncollectible Accounts
    Amounts from credit sales that are not expected to be received from customers.
  • Journal Entry
    A formal accounting record documenting the recognition of bad debt expense and the corresponding credit to the allowance.
  • Beginning Balance
    The amount present in an account, such as the allowance for doubtful accounts, at the start of a period.
  • Ending Balance
    The final amount in an account after all additions and subtractions for the period have been made.
  • Write-Offs
    Reductions in the allowance for doubtful accounts when specific receivables are deemed uncollectible.
  • T Account
    A visual tool used to track increases and decreases in an account, aiding in calculating balances.
  • Contra-Asset Account
    An account that offsets a related asset account, such as the allowance for doubtful accounts reducing accounts receivable.
  • Policy Estimate
    A predetermined percentage used by a company to estimate the portion of credit sales expected to be uncollectible.