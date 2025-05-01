Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements definitions Flashcards
Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements definitions
Ordinary Repairs
Routine maintenance costs necessary to keep a fixed asset operational, typically expensed immediately on the income statement.Capital Improvements
Expenditures that enhance or extend the useful life or capacity of a fixed asset, added to the asset's value on the balance sheet.Fixed Assets
Long-term tangible resources used in business operations, such as machinery or vehicles, subject to maintenance and improvements.Income Statement
Financial report where expenses like ordinary repairs are recorded, reflecting a company's profitability over a period.Balance Sheet
Financial statement showing a company's assets, liabilities, and equity, where capital improvements are capitalized.Maintenance Expense
Cost category for routine upkeep of assets, such as greasing gears, directly reducing net income in the period incurred.Depreciation
Systematic allocation of the cost of a fixed asset, including capital improvements, over its useful life.Useful Life
Estimated period during which a fixed asset is expected to be productive for its intended purpose.Asset Value
Monetary worth of a fixed asset on the balance sheet, increased by capital improvements.Journal Entry
Accounting record documenting transactions, such as expensing repairs or capitalizing improvements.Modification
Alteration to a fixed asset that increases its output or extends its life, typically treated as a capital improvement.Capacity
Maximum output or productivity level of a fixed asset, which can be increased through capital improvements.Expense
Outflow of resources recognized on the income statement, such as costs for ordinary repairs or maintenance.Cash
Asset used to pay for both ordinary repairs and capital improvements, credited in related journal entries.Machinery
Example of a fixed asset subject to both ordinary repairs and capital improvements in business operations.