Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements quiz #1 Flashcards

Ordinary repairs are routine maintenance costs that keep an asset operational and are expensed immediately on the income statement, while capital improvements are significant enhancements that extend the asset's useful life or increase its capacity and are capitalized on the balance sheet and depreciated over time.

How should a company account for the cost of replacing worn gears in a machine if the replacement does not significantly extend the machine's useful life? The cost of replacing worn gears that does not significantly extend the machine's useful life should be treated as an ordinary repair and expensed immediately on the income statement.

When a company modifies a machine to increase its output capacity, how is this expenditure recorded in the financial statements? When a machine is modified to increase its output capacity, the expenditure is classified as a capital improvement, added to the asset's value on the balance sheet, and depreciated over the asset's useful life.

How are routine maintenance costs, such as greasing machine gears, recorded in the financial statements? Routine maintenance costs are treated as maintenance expenses and are expensed immediately on the income statement.

