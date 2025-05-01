Payroll and Payroll Taxes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between gross pay and net pay in payroll accounting? Gross pay is the total amount earned by an employee before deductions, while net pay is the amount the employee receives after taxes and other withholdings are subtracted.

Which taxes are typically withheld from an employee's paycheck? Federal income tax, state income tax (if applicable), and the employee's portion of FICA taxes (Social Security and Medicare) are typically withheld.

Who is responsible for remitting federal and state income taxes withheld from employees' paychecks? The employer is responsible for remitting the withheld federal and state income taxes to the government on behalf of the employee.

What does FICA stand for, and what does it include? FICA stands for Federal Insurance Contributions Act and includes Social Security and Medicare taxes.

What percentage of gross pay do both employees and employers contribute to FICA taxes? Both employees and employers contribute 7.65% of gross pay to FICA taxes.

Who pays federal unemployment taxes (FUTA) and at what rate? Employers pay federal unemployment taxes (FUTA) at a rate of 6.2% on the first $7,000 earned by each employee.