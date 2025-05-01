Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

What is the main purpose of using FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost methods in a periodic inventory system? These methods are used to assign costs to goods sold and ending inventory when tracking identical units, especially when purchase prices change over time.

How does the FIFO (First In, First Out) method determine the cost of goods sold in a periodic inventory system? FIFO assumes the oldest inventory items are sold first, so the cost of goods sold reflects the cost of the earliest purchased units.

How does the LIFO (Last In, First Out) method determine the cost of goods sold in a periodic inventory system? LIFO assumes the newest inventory items are sold first, so the cost of goods sold reflects the cost of the most recently purchased units.

How is the Average Cost method calculated in a periodic inventory system? The Average Cost method divides the total cost of all units available for sale by the total number of units, resulting in a weighted average cost per unit.

What does 'goods available for sale' mean in the context of periodic inventory? 'Goods available for sale' refers to the sum of beginning inventory and all purchases made during the period.

In a periodic inventory system, when is the cost of goods sold determined? The cost of goods sold is determined at the end of the period, after a physical count of ending inventory.