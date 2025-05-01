Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary quiz #1 Flashcards

How is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) calculated in a periodic inventory system, and what role does the physical inventory count play in this process?
In a periodic inventory system, COGS is calculated at the end of the period using the formula: Beginning Inventory + Purchases - Purchase Discounts - Purchase Returns and Allowances - Ending Inventory = COGS. The ending inventory is determined by a physical count, which is essential because inventory and COGS are not updated continuously during the period.
What is the main difference between the periodic and perpetual inventory systems in terms of recording inventory and COGS?
The main difference is that in a perpetual system, inventory and COGS are updated continuously with each transaction, while in a periodic system, these accounts are only updated at the end of the period after a physical inventory count, and COGS is calculated using accumulated purchase-related accounts.
In a periodic inventory system, when is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) calculated?
COGS is calculated at the end of the period, not continuously throughout the period.
What accounts accumulate balances during the period in a periodic inventory system?
Purchases, purchase returns and allowances, and purchase discounts accumulate balances during the period.
Why is a physical inventory count necessary in a periodic inventory system?
A physical inventory count is necessary to determine the ending inventory, which is essential for calculating COGS.
What is the formula for calculating COGS in a periodic inventory system?