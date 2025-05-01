Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts quiz #1 Flashcards

Under the perpetual inventory system, when a company pays a supplier within the discount period, it records the purchase at the full invoice amount by debiting Inventory and crediting Accounts Payable. Upon payment, it debits Accounts Payable for the full amount, credits Cash for the discounted payment, and credits Inventory for the amount of the discount. This reduces the inventory value to reflect the actual cost paid.

What does the term '2 10 net 30' mean in purchase discount terms? '2 10 net 30' means a 2% discount is available if payment is made within 10 days, and the full invoice amount is due in 30 days.

How does a company initially record a purchase of inventory under the perpetual inventory system? The company debits Inventory and credits Accounts Payable for the full invoice amount at the time of purchase.

If a company pays within the discount period, how is the payment recorded under the perpetual inventory system? The company debits Accounts Payable for the full amount, credits Cash for the discounted payment, and credits Inventory for the amount of the discount.

In the example given, what is the amount of the purchase discount if ABC Company buys $1800 of inventory with terms 3 10 net 45 and pays within 5 days? The purchase discount is $54, calculated as $1800 times 3%.

What is the actual cash paid by ABC Company after taking the 3% discount on an $1800 purchase? The actual cash paid is $1746, which is $1800 minus the $54 discount.