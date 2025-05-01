Perpetual Inventory - Purchases quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary difference between inventory and supplies in a merchandising company using a perpetual inventory system? Inventory consists of goods purchased for resale, while supplies are items used in daily operations and not intended for resale.

How is a purchase of inventory on account recorded in a perpetual inventory system? The inventory account is debited and accounts payable is credited for the total purchase amount.

If a company purchases 500 units at $5 each on account, what is the journal entry in a perpetual inventory system? Debit Inventory $2,500; Credit Accounts Payable $2,500.

What happens to the inventory and accounts payable accounts when goods are returned to the supplier in a perpetual inventory system? Inventory is credited (decreased) and accounts payable is debited (decreased) by the value of the returned goods.

How would you record the return of 100 units at $5 each in a perpetual inventory system? Debit Accounts Payable $500; Credit Inventory $500.

What is a purchase allowance in the context of a perpetual inventory system? A purchase allowance occurs when the buyer keeps the goods but receives a price reduction due to issues like low quality.