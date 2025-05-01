Post-Closing Trial Balance quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What is a post-closing trial balance? A post-closing trial balance is a list of all permanent accounts and their balances after closing entries have been made, showing only asset, liability, and equity accounts.

Which accounts are included in the post-closing trial balance? Only permanent accounts—assets, liabilities, and equity—are included in the post-closing trial balance.

Which accounts are excluded from the post-closing trial balance? Temporary accounts such as revenues, expenses, and dividends are excluded because their balances have been closed to retained earnings.

What is the main purpose of preparing a post-closing trial balance? The main purpose is to verify that debits equal credits after closing entries and to ensure only permanent accounts have balances.

How does the post-closing trial balance relate to the balance sheet? The post-closing trial balance essentially forms the basis for the balance sheet, as it contains only permanent accounts.

What is the starting point for the new fiscal year in accounting? The post-closing trial balance serves as the starting point for the new fiscal year.