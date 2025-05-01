Preferred Stock quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 23 ) Hide definitions

What is preferred stock and how does it differ from common stock? Preferred stock is a special class of equity that typically has a fixed dividend percentage, higher par value, and no voting rights. It differs from common stock by offering dividend and liquidation preferences but does not allow holders to vote in company matters.

Why is preferred stock considered similar to debt, and how is it different? Preferred stock is similar to debt because it pays a fixed dividend, like interest on debt. However, it is different because it is classified as equity, not a liability, and does not have to be repaid like debt.

What rights do preferred stockholders give up compared to common stockholders? Preferred stockholders generally give up voting rights, meaning they cannot vote for the board of directors or on major company decisions.

What is liquidation preference in the context of preferred stock? Liquidation preference means that preferred stockholders are paid before common stockholders if the company is liquidated, after all liabilities are settled.

How are dividends for preferred stockholders calculated? Dividends for preferred stockholders are calculated as a fixed percentage of the par value of the preferred stock.

What is the typical par value range for preferred stock compared to common stock? Preferred stock usually has a higher par value, often between $10 and $100 or more, while common stock typically has a much lower par value, such as $0.50 or $1.