Principles of Control Activities definitions Flashcards

Principles of Control Activities definitions
Principles of Control Activities definitions
Control Activities
Procedures and policies forming the foundation of internal controls, designed to ensure company objectives are achieved and risks like fraud are minimized.Internal Controls
Systems and processes implemented to safeguard assets, ensure accuracy of records, and promote operational efficiency within an organization.COSO Framework
A widely recognized model outlining components and principles for designing and evaluating effective internal control systems.Establishment of Responsibility
Assignment of a specific task to a single individual, ensuring clear accountability and traceability for actions taken.Separation of Duties
Division of related tasks among multiple employees to reduce risk of errors or fraud by preventing one person from controlling all aspects.Documentation Procedures
Use of pre-numbered documents and systematic recordkeeping to ensure completeness, accuracy, and traceability of transactions.Physical Controls
Security measures such as locks, safes, and passwords that restrict unauthorized access to assets and sensitive information.Independent Internal Verification
Periodic or surprise reviews by separate personnel to confirm accuracy of records and detect irregularities or fraud.Human Resource Controls
Policies like bonding, mandatory vacations, and background checks aimed at hiring trustworthy staff and detecting or deterring fraud.Bonding
Insurance coverage for employees handling cash, providing financial protection against theft and incentivizing background checks.Mandatory Vacations
Required employee absences that help uncover fraudulent activities by allowing others to review their work in their absence.Background Checks
Pre-employment investigations into an individual's history to assess trustworthiness and reduce risk of hiring dishonest personnel.Pre-numbered Documents
Sequentially numbered forms used to track transactions, making it easier to identify missing or altered records.Asset Safeguarding
Protective measures designed to prevent loss, theft, or unauthorized use of company resources.Internal Auditing
Ongoing evaluation of internal processes and controls by designated personnel to ensure compliance and detect discrepancies.