Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover definitions Flashcards

Accounts Payable Turnover Ratio
Efficiency metric showing how many times a company pays off its accounts payable during a year using COGS or purchases over average accounts payable.COGS
Total cost of inventory sold during a period, often used as the numerator in the accounts payable turnover ratio.Purchases
Amount spent on acquiring inventory, calculated as COGS plus ending inventory minus beginning inventory.Average Accounts Payable
Mean value of accounts payable over a period, found by adding beginning and ending balances and dividing by two.Efficiency Ratio
Category of financial metric assessing how effectively a company manages its resources, such as paying off debts.Benchmarking
Process of comparing a company's ratio to industry averages or competitors to evaluate performance.Inventory T-Account
Accounting tool used to track inventory changes, helping estimate purchases by analyzing debits and credits.Numerator
Top part of a ratio formula, typically representing COGS or purchases in the accounts payable turnover calculation.Denominator
Bottom part of a ratio formula, representing average accounts payable in the turnover calculation.Industry Average
Standard value derived from similar companies, used as a reference point for ratio analysis.Competitor Comparison
Evaluation method involving the analysis of a company's ratios against those of direct business rivals.Beginning Balance
Value of an account at the start of a period, used in calculating averages and changes.Ending Balance
Value of an account at the close of a period, essential for determining averages and period changes.Debt Payment Efficiency
Measure of how quickly a company settles its outstanding obligations to suppliers.Ratio Analysis
Examination of financial ratios to assess company performance, trends, and efficiency.