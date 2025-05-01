Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover definitions
  • Accounts Payable Turnover Ratio
    Efficiency metric showing how many times a company pays off its accounts payable during a year using COGS or purchases over average accounts payable.
  • COGS
    Total cost of inventory sold during a period, often used as the numerator in the accounts payable turnover ratio.
  • Purchases
    Amount spent on acquiring inventory, calculated as COGS plus ending inventory minus beginning inventory.
  • Average Accounts Payable
    Mean value of accounts payable over a period, found by adding beginning and ending balances and dividing by two.
  • Efficiency Ratio
    Category of financial metric assessing how effectively a company manages its resources, such as paying off debts.
  • Benchmarking
    Process of comparing a company's ratio to industry averages or competitors to evaluate performance.
  • Inventory T-Account
    Accounting tool used to track inventory changes, helping estimate purchases by analyzing debits and credits.
  • Numerator
    Top part of a ratio formula, typically representing COGS or purchases in the accounts payable turnover calculation.
  • Denominator
    Bottom part of a ratio formula, representing average accounts payable in the turnover calculation.
  • Industry Average
    Standard value derived from similar companies, used as a reference point for ratio analysis.
  • Competitor Comparison
    Evaluation method involving the analysis of a company's ratios against those of direct business rivals.
  • Beginning Balance
    Value of an account at the start of a period, used in calculating averages and changes.
  • Ending Balance
    Value of an account at the close of a period, essential for determining averages and period changes.
  • Debt Payment Efficiency
    Measure of how quickly a company settles its outstanding obligations to suppliers.
  • Ratio Analysis
    Examination of financial ratios to assess company performance, trends, and efficiency.