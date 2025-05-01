Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does the accounts receivable turnover ratio measure in a company? The accounts receivable turnover ratio measures how efficiently a company extends credit and collects debts by comparing net credit sales to average accounts receivable.

How do you calculate the accounts receivable turnover ratio? Divide net credit sales by the average accounts receivable, where average accounts receivable is the sum of the beginning and ending balances divided by two.

If only one accounts receivable balance is provided, how is the accounts receivable turnover ratio calculated? If only one accounts receivable balance is given, use that number directly as the denominator instead of calculating an average.

Why is a higher accounts receivable turnover ratio generally considered better? A higher accounts receivable turnover ratio indicates more efficient credit management and faster collection of debts.

What could an abnormally high accounts receivable turnover ratio indicate about a company’s credit policies? An abnormally high ratio may suggest that the company’s credit terms are too strict, potentially deterring good customers who need more flexible credit.

Why is it important to compare a company’s accounts receivable turnover ratio to industry benchmarks? Comparing to industry benchmarks helps determine if the company’s ratio is favorable and appropriate for its specific business environment.