Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you calculate the book value per share of common stock, and what does this ratio represent?
To calculate the book value per share of common stock, subtract the equity attributable to preferred stockholders from total equity, then divide the result by the number of common shares outstanding. This ratio represents the historical value of equity belonging to each share of common stock, based on the company's balance sheet, not the current market price.
Why might investors be interested in the book value per share of common stock when evaluating a company?
Investors may be interested in the book value per share because if a company's market price per share is below its book value per share, it could indicate that the stock is undervalued and potentially a good investment opportunity.
Why is preferred equity subtracted when calculating book value per share for common stock?
Preferred stockholders have the first claim on equity, so their portion is subtracted to determine what remains for common stockholders.
What is included in the book value of equity for common stockholders?
Book value includes the original amount paid for the stock and retained earnings, but not the current market price.
If a company has no preferred stock, how is book value per share calculated?
All equity is considered common equity, so total equity is divided by the number of common shares outstanding.
How does book value per share differ from market value per share?
Book value per share is based on historical values from the balance sheet, while market value per share reflects the current trading price.
Who receives dividends and liquidation proceeds first: preferred or common stockholders?
Preferred stockholders receive dividends and liquidation proceeds before common stockholders.