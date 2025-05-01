Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What does the debt to equity ratio measure in financial analysis? The debt to equity ratio measures how a company's assets are financed by comparing total liabilities to total equity, indicating the proportion of debt versus equity used.

How is the debt to equity ratio calculated? The debt to equity ratio is calculated by dividing total liabilities by total equity.

What does a debt to equity ratio above 1.0 indicate about a company's financing? A debt to equity ratio above 1.0 indicates that the company relies more on debt than equity, with liabilities exceeding equity.

Why is a high debt to equity ratio considered risky for a company? A high debt to equity ratio is risky because it means the company has more debt, leading to higher fixed interest payments that must be paid regardless of financial performance.

What is the main difference between the debt to equity ratio and the debt ratio? The debt to equity ratio compares total liabilities to total equity, while the debt ratio compares total liabilities to total assets.

How does leverage relate to the debt to equity ratio? Leverage refers to the use of debt in financing, and a higher debt to equity ratio indicates higher leverage.