Ratios: Inventory Turnover definitions Flashcards

Ratios: Inventory Turnover definitions

Ratios: Inventory Turnover definitions
  • Inventory Turnover Ratio
    Efficiency metric showing how many times average inventory is converted into cost of goods sold during a period.
  • Cost of Goods Sold
    Total expense incurred to produce or purchase goods that were sold during a specific period.
  • Average Inventory
    Mean value of inventory held, calculated by adding beginning and ending balances and dividing by two.
  • Efficiency Ratio
    Financial measure used to assess how effectively resources, such as inventory, are managed.
  • Benchmarking
    Process of comparing a company's performance metrics, like inventory turnover, to industry competitors.
  • Warehouse Cost
    Expenses associated with storing inventory, including rent, utilities, and maintenance.
  • Beginning Inventory
    Inventory balance present at the start of an accounting period, used in average inventory calculations.
  • Ending Inventory
    Inventory balance remaining at the close of an accounting period, used in average inventory calculations.
  • Net Sales
    Total revenue from sales after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts.
  • Sales Revenue
    Income generated from selling goods or services, reflecting the selling price received from customers.
  • Inventory Management
    Strategic control of inventory levels to balance sales fulfillment and minimize holding costs.
  • Industry Comparison
    Evaluation of a company's metrics, such as inventory turnover, relative to similar businesses.
  • Resource Allocation
    Distribution of assets, like inventory, to maximize operational efficiency and minimize excess.
  • Inventory Cycle
    Ongoing process of purchasing, storing, and selling inventory within a business.
  • Inventory Balance
    Monetary value of goods held in stock at a specific point in time.