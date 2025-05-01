Ratios: Inventory Turnover quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What does the inventory turnover ratio measure in a company? The inventory turnover ratio measures how efficiently a company uses its inventory by comparing cost of goods sold (COGS) to average inventory levels.

How do you calculate average inventory for the inventory turnover ratio? Average inventory is calculated by adding the beginning and ending inventory balances and dividing by two.

What is the formula for the inventory turnover ratio? The formula is: Inventory Turnover Ratio = Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) / Average Inventory.

If a company has a beginning inventory of $50,000 and an ending inventory of $90,000, what is its average inventory? The average inventory is ($50,000 + $90,000) / 2 = $70,000.

Why is a higher inventory turnover ratio generally considered better? A higher inventory turnover ratio indicates more efficient inventory management, meaning fewer resources are tied up in unsold goods.

How can benchmarking help when analyzing inventory turnover ratios? Benchmarking allows a company to compare its inventory turnover ratio to competitors, helping assess if it is managing inventory more efficiently than others in the industry.