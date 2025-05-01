Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets definitions Flashcards

Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Return on Assets
    Indicator of how much income is generated for each dollar invested in total assets, reflecting both profitability and efficiency.
  • Profit Margin
    Ratio showing how much net income is earned from each dollar of sales, highlighting profitability after all expenses.
  • Total Asset Turnover
    Measure of how efficiently assets are used to generate sales, calculated as sales per dollar of total assets.
  • Net Income
    Final profit remaining after deducting all costs, expenses, and taxes from total revenue on the income statement.
  • Net Sales
    Total revenue from sales after subtracting returns, allowances, and discounts, representing actual sales earned.
  • Average Total Assets
    Mean value of a company's total assets over a period, used as the denominator in ROA calculations.
  • Profitability
    Ability of a company to generate earnings relative to sales, assets, or equity, often assessed by profit margin.
  • Efficiency
    Extent to which a company utilizes its assets to produce sales, often evaluated using asset turnover ratios.
  • Net Loss
    Situation where total expenses exceed total revenues, resulting in a negative net income for the period.
  • Income Statement
    Financial report summarizing revenues, expenses, and profits or losses over a specific period.
  • Cost of Goods Sold
    Direct costs attributable to the production of goods sold by a company, deducted from sales to determine gross profit.
  • Operating Expenses
    Costs incurred in the normal course of business, excluding cost of goods sold, such as salaries and rent.