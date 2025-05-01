Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Ratios: Profit Margin definitions Flashcards

Ratios: Profit Margin definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Profit Margin
    Percentage showing how much net income is earned for each dollar of sales, reflecting overall profitability.
  • Profitability Ratio
    Financial metric used to assess a company's ability to generate earnings relative to sales or assets.
  • Net Income
    Amount remaining after all expenses, including cost of goods sold and operating costs, are subtracted from total revenue.
  • Net Sales
    Total revenue from sales after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts.
  • Benchmarking
    Process of comparing a company's financial metrics to competitors or industry averages to evaluate performance.
  • Industry Average
    Standardized value representing the typical performance metric within a specific business sector.
  • Competitor Comparison
    Assessment of a company's financial ratios against those of similar businesses in the same market.
  • Net Loss
    Situation where total expenses exceed total revenues, resulting in a negative bottom line.
  • Cost of Goods Sold
    Direct costs attributable to the production of goods sold by a company, such as materials and labor.
  • Depreciation
    Allocation of the cost of tangible assets over their useful lives, reducing reported income.
  • Sales Revenue
    Total income generated from goods or services sold before any expenses are deducted.
  • Percentage Calculation
    Mathematical process of expressing a ratio as a fraction of 100, often used for financial ratios.
  • Financial Health
    Overall condition of a company’s finances, often indicated by profitability and liquidity ratios.
  • Strategic Positioning
    Company’s placement in the market relative to competitors, influenced by financial performance metrics.
  • Expense
    Outflow of money or resources to pay for goods or services, reducing net income.