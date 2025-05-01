Ratios: Profit Margin definitions Flashcards
Ratios: Profit Margin definitions
Profit Margin
Percentage showing how much net income is earned for each dollar of sales, reflecting overall profitability.Profitability Ratio
Financial metric used to assess a company's ability to generate earnings relative to sales or assets.Net Income
Amount remaining after all expenses, including cost of goods sold and operating costs, are subtracted from total revenue.Net Sales
Total revenue from sales after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts.Benchmarking
Process of comparing a company's financial metrics to competitors or industry averages to evaluate performance.Industry Average
Standardized value representing the typical performance metric within a specific business sector.Competitor Comparison
Assessment of a company's financial ratios against those of similar businesses in the same market.Net Loss
Situation where total expenses exceed total revenues, resulting in a negative bottom line.Cost of Goods Sold
Direct costs attributable to the production of goods sold by a company, such as materials and labor.Depreciation
Allocation of the cost of tangible assets over their useful lives, reducing reported income.Sales Revenue
Total income generated from goods or services sold before any expenses are deducted.Percentage Calculation
Mathematical process of expressing a ratio as a fraction of 100, often used for financial ratios.Financial Health
Overall condition of a company’s finances, often indicated by profitability and liquidity ratios.Strategic Positioning
Company’s placement in the market relative to competitors, influenced by financial performance metrics.Expense
Outflow of money or resources to pay for goods or services, reducing net income.