Ratios: Profit Margin quiz #1 Flashcards

What does the profit margin ratio measure in financial accounting? The profit margin ratio measures how much net income a company retains per dollar of sales, indicating its profitability.

How is the profit margin ratio calculated? Profit margin ratio is calculated as (Net Income / Net Sales) × 100.

Why is the profit margin ratio expressed as a percentage? It is expressed as a percentage to easily show how much of each sales dollar is kept as net income.

What does a higher profit margin indicate about a company’s financial health? A higher profit margin indicates better financial health and greater profitability.

How can companies use benchmarking with the profit margin ratio? Companies compare their profit margin to competitors and industry averages to assess their performance.

What does a negative profit margin mean? A negative profit margin means the company has a net loss, where expenses exceed sales revenue.