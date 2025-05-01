Skip to main content
Ratios: Profit Margin quiz #1 Flashcards

Ratios: Profit Margin quiz #1
  • What does the profit margin ratio measure in financial accounting?
    The profit margin ratio measures how much net income a company retains per dollar of sales, indicating its profitability.
  • How is the profit margin ratio calculated?
    Profit margin ratio is calculated as (Net Income / Net Sales) × 100.
  • Why is the profit margin ratio expressed as a percentage?
    It is expressed as a percentage to easily show how much of each sales dollar is kept as net income.
  • What does a higher profit margin indicate about a company’s financial health?
    A higher profit margin indicates better financial health and greater profitability.
  • How can companies use benchmarking with the profit margin ratio?
    Companies compare their profit margin to competitors and industry averages to assess their performance.
  • What does a negative profit margin mean?
    A negative profit margin means the company has a net loss, where expenses exceed sales revenue.
  • If a company has a profit margin of 5%, what does this mean for each dollar of sales?
    It means the company keeps 5 cents as net income for every dollar of sales.
  • What are some typical expenses that reduce profit margin?
    Typical expenses include cost of goods sold, rent, salaries, and depreciation.
  • Why can’t sales be negative in the profit margin calculation?
    Sales represent revenue from selling goods or services, which cannot be negative.
  • What is the significance of comparing a company’s profit margin to the industry average?
    It helps determine if the company is performing better or worse than its peers.
  • What type of ratio is the profit margin considered?
    The profit margin is considered a profitability ratio.
  • What does it mean if a company’s profit margin is lower than its competitors?
    It suggests the company is less profitable or less efficient than its competitors.
  • How does the profit margin ratio help in strategic decision-making?
    It helps evaluate profitability and guides decisions to improve financial performance.
  • What is net income in the context of the profit margin ratio?
    Net income is the profit remaining after all expenses have been deducted from sales revenue.
  • Can a company have a positive profit margin if it has a net loss?
    No, a net loss results in a negative profit margin.
  • Why might profit margin percentages generally be low?
    Because companies have many expenses to cover, leaving a smaller portion of sales as net income.
  • What does a profit margin of 0% indicate?
    It indicates that the company’s net income is zero, meaning it breaks even.
  • How can a company improve its profit margin?
    By increasing sales revenue or reducing expenses.
  • What is the main purpose of calculating the profit margin ratio?
    To assess how efficiently a company converts sales into actual profit.
  • How does depreciation affect the profit margin ratio?
    Depreciation is an expense that reduces net income, thus lowering the profit margin.