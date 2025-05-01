Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the quick (acid test) ratio and what does it measure?
The quick ratio, also known as the acid test ratio, is a liquidity ratio that measures a company's ability to cover its current liabilities using its most liquid assets, such as cash, short-term investments, and net accounts receivable.
How is the quick ratio calculated using the most liquid assets?
The quick ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of cash, short-term investments, and net accounts receivable by total current liabilities.
What is an alternative method to calculate the quick ratio using current assets?
An alternative method is to subtract inventory and prepaid expenses from total current assets, then divide the result by total current liabilities.
Why are inventory and prepaid expenses excluded from the quick ratio calculation?
Inventory and prepaid expenses are excluded because they are less liquid and may not be easily converted to cash quickly to pay off current liabilities.
What does a quick ratio below 1 indicate about a company's liquidity?
A quick ratio below 1 may indicate liquidity problems, suggesting the company might struggle to cover its short-term obligations with its most liquid assets.
How does the quick ratio differ from the current ratio?
The quick ratio is stricter than the current ratio because it only considers the most liquid assets, excluding inventory and prepaid expenses, while the current ratio includes all current assets.
If a company has $450,000 in current assets, $115,000 in inventory, $10,000 in prepaid expenses, and $315,000 in current liabilities, what is its quick ratio?
The quick ratio is (450,000 - 115,000 - 10,000) / 315,000 = 1.03.
What does a quick ratio of 1.03 suggest about a company's ability to meet its current liabilities?
A quick ratio of 1.03 suggests the company has just enough highly liquid assets to cover its current liabilities, indicating a relatively safe liquidity position.
Which assets are typically included in the numerator of the quick ratio?
The numerator of the quick ratio typically includes cash, short-term investments, and net accounts receivable.
Why might a company prefer to use the quick ratio instead of the current ratio when analyzing liquidity?
A company might prefer the quick ratio because it provides a more conservative measure of liquidity by focusing only on assets that can be quickly converted to cash.
What is the denominator in the quick ratio formula, and why is it important?
The denominator in the quick ratio formula is total current liabilities, which represents the company's short-term obligations that need to be covered by liquid assets.
How can the quick ratio help identify potential financial problems in a company?
A low quick ratio can signal potential liquidity problems, indicating the company may not have enough liquid assets to meet its short-term debts.
In what situation might the quick ratio provide a more accurate picture of liquidity than the current ratio?
The quick ratio provides a more accurate picture when a company's inventory or prepaid expenses are not easily converted to cash, as it excludes these less liquid assets from the calculation.