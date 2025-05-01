Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

What is the quick (acid test) ratio and what does it measure? The quick ratio, also known as the acid test ratio, is a liquidity ratio that measures a company's ability to cover its current liabilities using its most liquid assets, such as cash, short-term investments, and net accounts receivable.

How is the quick ratio calculated using the most liquid assets? The quick ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of cash, short-term investments, and net accounts receivable by total current liabilities.

What is an alternative method to calculate the quick ratio using current assets? An alternative method is to subtract inventory and prepaid expenses from total current assets, then divide the result by total current liabilities.

Why are inventory and prepaid expenses excluded from the quick ratio calculation? Inventory and prepaid expenses are excluded because they are less liquid and may not be easily converted to cash quickly to pay off current liabilities.

What does a quick ratio below 1 indicate about a company's liquidity? A quick ratio below 1 may indicate liquidity problems, suggesting the company might struggle to cover its short-term obligations with its most liquid assets.

How does the quick ratio differ from the current ratio? The quick ratio is stricter than the current ratio because it only considers the most liquid assets, excluding inventory and prepaid expenses, while the current ratio includes all current assets.