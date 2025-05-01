Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA) definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA) definitions
  • Return on Assets
    A financial metric indicating how much net income is generated for each dollar invested in assets, reflecting both profitability and efficiency.
  • ROA
    A common abbreviation for a ratio that measures how effectively a company uses its assets to produce net income.
  • Net Income
    The profit remaining after all expenses, taxes, and costs are subtracted from total revenue, used as the numerator in ROA.
  • Average Total Assets
    The mean value of a company's assets over a period, calculated by adding beginning and ending balances and dividing by two.
  • Profitability Ratio
    A category of financial metrics that assess a company's ability to generate earnings relative to its resources.
  • Efficiency Ratio
    A measure that evaluates how well a company utilizes its assets to produce income.
  • Benchmarking
    The process of comparing a company's financial ratios, such as ROA, to competitors or industry averages to assess performance.
  • Net Loss
    A situation where total expenses exceed total revenues, resulting in a negative value for net income.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a ratio formula, representing the total assets in the ROA calculation.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a ratio formula, representing net income in the ROA calculation.
  • Percentage
    A way of expressing a ratio as a fraction of 100, commonly used to present ROA for easier interpretation.
  • Industry Average
    A standard value derived from similar companies, used as a reference point for evaluating a company's financial ratios.
  • Assets
    Resources owned by a company, such as cash, equipment, or property, used to generate income.
  • Balance Sheet
    A financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
  • Red Flag
    An indicator, such as a negative ROA, that signals potential financial problems or inefficiency within a company.