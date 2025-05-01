Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA) quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

What does the Return on Assets (ROA) ratio measure in a company? ROA measures how much net income a company earns for each dollar of its assets, indicating both profitability and efficiency.

How is Return on Assets (ROA) calculated? ROA is calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

How do you compute average total assets for the ROA calculation? Average total assets are calculated by adding the beginning and ending balances of total assets and dividing by two.

What should you do if only one total asset balance is provided when calculating ROA? If only one asset balance is provided, use that number directly as the denominator in the ROA calculation.

In what form is ROA typically expressed, and how do you convert it? ROA is typically expressed as a percentage; multiply the decimal result by 100 to convert it.

Why is a higher ROA generally considered better for a company? A higher ROA means the company is generating more net income per dollar of assets, indicating greater efficiency and profitability.