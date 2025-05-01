Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE) definitions Flashcards
Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE) definitions
Times Interest Earned Ratio
A solvency measure showing how many times operating income can cover interest expense, indicating a firm's ability to meet debt obligations.Solvency Ratio
A financial metric assessing a company's capacity to meet long-term debts and interest obligations using its income.Operating Income
Earnings from core business activities after deducting operating expenses, but before interest and taxes.Interest Expense
The cost incurred by a company for borrowed funds, typically paid periodically to lenders.Net Income
The bottom-line profit remaining after all expenses, including interest and taxes, are subtracted from total revenue.Income Tax Expense
The amount a company owes in taxes based on its taxable income, usually listed as a non-operating expense.Non-Operating Expense
Costs not related to core business operations, such as interest and income tax expenses.Financial Statement
A formal record summarizing a company's financial activities, used by banks to monitor loan agreements.Loan Default
A situation where a borrower fails to meet the terms of a loan agreement, often triggered by not maintaining required ratios.Loan Agreement
A contract outlining the terms under which money is borrowed, often specifying required financial ratios.Core Business Activities
Primary operations generating a company's main revenue, excluding non-operating items like interest and taxes.Contract Requirement
A stipulated condition in a legal agreement, such as maintaining a minimum financial ratio.Financial Distress
A state where a company struggles to meet financial obligations, often signaled by a low solvency ratio.Solvency
The ability of a company to meet its long-term financial commitments and avoid default.Denominator
The bottom part of a fraction in a ratio calculation, such as interest expense in the TIE formula.