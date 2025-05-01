Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE) quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

What is the Times Interest Earned (TIE) ratio and what does it measure? The Times Interest Earned (TIE) ratio is a solvency ratio that measures how many times a company can cover its interest expense with its operating income, indicating its ability to meet interest obligations.

How is the Times Interest Earned (TIE) ratio commonly calculated? The TIE ratio is commonly calculated as operating income divided by interest expense.

What is an alternative formula for calculating the Times Interest Earned (TIE) ratio? An alternative formula is: (Net income + Interest expense + Income tax expense) divided by interest expense.

Why is operating income used in the TIE ratio calculation? Operating income is used because it reflects income from core business activities, excluding non-operating expenses like interest and taxes.

What does a higher Times Interest Earned (TIE) ratio indicate about a company’s financial health? A higher TIE ratio indicates better solvency, meaning the company can comfortably meet its interest obligations multiple times over.

Why might banks require a minimum TIE ratio in loan agreements? Banks require a minimum TIE ratio to ensure the company can consistently cover its interest payments, reducing the risk of loan default.