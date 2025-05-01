Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments quiz #1 Flashcards

What are prior period adjustments in retained earnings, and when are they necessary?
Prior period adjustments in retained earnings are corrections made to the beginning balance of retained earnings due to errors or changes in accounting principles from previous periods. They are necessary when errors such as unrecorded expenses or revenues are discovered, or when a company changes its accounting principles, like switching inventory methods.
How does an unrecorded expense from a previous period affect retained earnings, and what is the correcting journal entry?
An unrecorded expense from a previous period overstates retained earnings because net income was too high. The correcting journal entry is a debit to retained earnings (to decrease it) and a credit to the related asset or expense account, such as prepaid expenses.
What is the accounting treatment when a company changes its inventory costing method from weighted average to FIFO, and the cumulative effect is a $40,000 increase in inventory?
When changing from weighted average to FIFO, the company debits inventory for $40,000 (to increase it) and credits retained earnings for $40,000 (to reflect higher past income), adjusting the beginning balances as if FIFO had always been used.
Why is it important to restate previous years' financial statements when a company changes its accounting principle, such as inventory costing methods?
Restating previous years' financial statements ensures comparability across periods, providing a true and fair view of the company's financial position and performance, and allowing users to make informed decisions based on consistent accounting methods.
