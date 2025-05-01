Retained Earnings quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are retained earnings in accounting? Retained earnings are the net income from previous periods that has not been distributed to shareholders as dividends.

Are retained earnings the same as cash on hand? Why or why not? No, retained earnings are not the same as cash on hand because they may have been invested in assets or used for other purposes, not necessarily kept as cash.

What is the base formula for calculating the ending balance of retained earnings? Beginning balance + net income (additions) - dividends and net losses (subtractions) = ending balance.

How does net income affect retained earnings? Net income increases retained earnings.

How do dividends affect retained earnings? Dividends decrease retained earnings.

What happens to retained earnings if a company experiences a net loss? A net loss decreases retained earnings.