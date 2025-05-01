Sale of Plant Assets quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine whether a gain or loss is recognized when a plant asset is sold, and how is this reported on the income statement?
A gain is recognized if the cash proceeds from the sale exceed the asset's net book value (cost minus accumulated depreciation), while a loss is recognized if the proceeds are less than the net book value. If the proceeds equal the net book value, no gain or loss is recorded. Gains and losses from asset sales are reported in the 'other income' section of the income statement.
What happens to the equipment, accumulated depreciation, and cash accounts when a plant asset is sold?
When a plant asset is sold, the equipment account is decreased by the asset's original cost, the accumulated depreciation account is decreased by the accumulated depreciation related to the asset, and the cash account is increased by the amount of cash received from the sale.
How do you calculate the net book value of a plant asset when it is sold?
Net book value is calculated as the asset's original cost minus its accumulated depreciation.
