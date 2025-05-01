Sample Financial Statements - Coca Cola definitions Flashcards
Sample Financial Statements - Coca Cola definitions
Income Statement
A report detailing revenues and expenses over a period, culminating in net income, and including minor sources like interest income.Net Income
The result after subtracting all expenses from total revenues, representing the company's profit for a period.Revenues
The total inflows from primary business activities, such as sales of products, before expenses are deducted.Expenses
Outflows or costs incurred in generating revenues, including items like cost of goods sold and interest.Gross Profit
The difference between revenues and cost of goods sold, showing profit before other expenses are considered.Earnings Per Share
A calculation showing the portion of net income allocated to each outstanding share of common stock.Statement of Stockholders' Equity
A report showing changes in equity accounts, such as common stock and retained earnings, over a period.Common Stock
An equity account representing ownership shares issued to investors, often shown in the equity statement.Retained Earnings
Profits reinvested in the company rather than distributed as dividends, tracked in the equity statement.Treasury Stock
Shares previously issued but later reacquired by the company, reducing total equity.Balance Sheet
A financial snapshot at a specific date, listing assets, liabilities, and equity, and demonstrating the accounting equation.Assets
Resources owned by a company, such as cash, investments, and property, expected to provide future benefits.Liabilities
Obligations or debts owed to outsiders, including current liabilities due within a year and long-term debt.Equity
The residual interest in assets after deducting liabilities, representing ownership value.Cash Flow Statement
A report categorizing cash movements into operating, investing, and financing activities over a period.