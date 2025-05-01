Skip to main content
Sample Financial Statements - Coca Cola definitions Flashcards

  • Income Statement
    A report detailing revenues and expenses over a period, culminating in net income, and including minor sources like interest income.
  • Net Income
    The result after subtracting all expenses from total revenues, representing the company's profit for a period.
  • Revenues
    The total inflows from primary business activities, such as sales of products, before expenses are deducted.
  • Expenses
    Outflows or costs incurred in generating revenues, including items like cost of goods sold and interest.
  • Gross Profit
    The difference between revenues and cost of goods sold, showing profit before other expenses are considered.
  • Earnings Per Share
    A calculation showing the portion of net income allocated to each outstanding share of common stock.
  • Statement of Stockholders' Equity
    A report showing changes in equity accounts, such as common stock and retained earnings, over a period.
  • Common Stock
    An equity account representing ownership shares issued to investors, often shown in the equity statement.
  • Retained Earnings
    Profits reinvested in the company rather than distributed as dividends, tracked in the equity statement.
  • Treasury Stock
    Shares previously issued but later reacquired by the company, reducing total equity.
  • Balance Sheet
    A financial snapshot at a specific date, listing assets, liabilities, and equity, and demonstrating the accounting equation.
  • Assets
    Resources owned by a company, such as cash, investments, and property, expected to provide future benefits.
  • Liabilities
    Obligations or debts owed to outsiders, including current liabilities due within a year and long-term debt.
  • Equity
    The residual interest in assets after deducting liabilities, representing ownership value.
  • Cash Flow Statement
    A report categorizing cash movements into operating, investing, and financing activities over a period.