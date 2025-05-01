Sarbanes-Oxley Act definitions Flashcards
Sarbanes-Oxley Act definitions
Sarbanes-Oxley Act
Landmark legislation enacted to restore trust in financial reporting by imposing strict reforms on public companies and auditors after major accounting scandals.PCAOB
Regulatory body established to oversee auditors of public companies, setting standards and conducting inspections to ensure audit quality.Executive Accountability
Requirement for top corporate officers to personally certify the accuracy of financial statements, with severe penalties for false certification.Auditor Independence
Principle ensuring auditors remain objective by prohibiting them from providing non-audit services to their audit clients.Non-Audit Services
Prohibited activities such as consulting or advisory work that auditors cannot perform for their audit clients to avoid conflicts of interest.Work Paper Retention
Mandate requiring auditors to keep documentation related to audits for seven years, enabling future review and accountability.Auditor Rotation
Rule requiring the lead audit partner to be replaced every five years to prevent overly familiar relationships with company executives.Conflict of Interest
Situation where an auditor's objectivity could be compromised, such as auditing a company where former employees now serve as executives.Audit Committee
Subgroup of a company's board of directors responsible for hiring and overseeing auditors, removing this power from management.Internal Controls
Processes and procedures within a company designed to safeguard assets and ensure the reliability of financial reporting.Financial Statement Certification
Formal process where CEOs and CFOs sign off on the accuracy and completeness of financial disclosures.Auditor Oversight
System of monitoring and regulating auditors to ensure compliance with professional standards and legal requirements.Audit Firm
Organization providing independent examination of financial statements, subject to strict regulations under SOX.Board of Directors
Governing body of a corporation, from which the audit committee is formed to oversee financial reporting and auditing.Accounting Scandal
Event involving falsification or misrepresentation of financial information, prompting regulatory reforms like SOX.