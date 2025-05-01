Sarbanes-Oxley Act quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 34 ) Hide definitions

What was the primary reason for the enactment of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)? SOX was enacted in response to major accounting scandals, such as Enron and WorldCom, where companies falsified financial statements.

What is the role of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) created by SOX? The PCAOB sets standards for auditors and oversees their work to ensure the reliability of financial reporting.

How does SOX increase executive accountability in public companies? SOX requires CEOs and CFOs to personally certify the accuracy of financial statements, with severe penalties for false certifications.

Why does SOX prohibit auditors from providing non-audit services to their audit clients? To prevent conflicts of interest and ensure auditor independence, auditors cannot provide non-audit services like consulting to their audit clients.

How long must auditors retain their work papers under SOX regulations? Auditors must retain their work papers for seven years.

What is the purpose of auditor rotation as required by SOX? Auditor rotation, required every five years, prevents overly familiar relationships between auditors and company executives and brings a fresh perspective to audits.