Service Company vs. Merchandising Company quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary difference between a service company and a merchandising company? A service company provides intangible services, while a merchandising company sells tangible goods.

When does a service company recognize revenue according to the revenue recognition principle? A service company recognizes revenue when the service is performed, regardless of when cash is received.

What journal entry does a service company make when it performs a service on account? The company debits accounts receivable and credits service revenue.

How does a merchandising company recognize revenue? A merchandising company recognizes revenue when it delivers goods to the customer.

What are the two journal entries a merchandising company makes when a sale is made? One entry records the revenue (debit cash/accounts receivable, credit sales revenue), and the other records the cost of goods sold (debit COGS, credit inventory).

What is the purpose of the cost of goods sold (COGS) entry in a merchandising company? COGS records the expense related to the goods sold, matching the cost with the revenue earned.