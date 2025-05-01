Service Company vs. Merchandising Company quiz #1 Flashcards
Service Company vs. Merchandising Company quiz #1
What is the primary difference between a service company and a merchandising company?
A service company provides intangible services, while a merchandising company sells tangible goods.When does a service company recognize revenue according to the revenue recognition principle?
A service company recognizes revenue when the service is performed, regardless of when cash is received.What journal entry does a service company make when it performs a service on account?
The company debits accounts receivable and credits service revenue.How does a merchandising company recognize revenue?
A merchandising company recognizes revenue when it delivers goods to the customer.What are the two journal entries a merchandising company makes when a sale is made?
One entry records the revenue (debit cash/accounts receivable, credit sales revenue), and the other records the cost of goods sold (debit COGS, credit inventory).What is the purpose of the cost of goods sold (COGS) entry in a merchandising company?
COGS records the expense related to the goods sold, matching the cost with the revenue earned.How does the matching principle apply to merchandising companies?
The matching principle requires that the expense of goods sold (COGS) is recorded in the same period as the related revenue.What accounts are affected on the balance sheet when a service company performs a service on account?
Accounts receivable (asset) increases and equity (via revenue) increases.What accounts are affected on the balance sheet when a merchandising company sells inventory for cash?
Cash (asset) increases, inventory (asset) decreases, and equity changes due to revenue and COGS.Why does a merchandising company need to make two journal entries for each sale?
Because it must record both the revenue from the sale and the expense of the inventory sold.Give an example of a service company and a merchandising company.
A tutoring company is a service company; a clothing store is a merchandising company.What is recognized as revenue for a service company?
Revenue is recognized when the service is completed, not when cash is received.What is recognized as revenue for a merchandising company?
Revenue is recognized when goods are delivered to the customer.How does the sale of goods affect the inventory account in a merchandising company?
Inventory is credited (decreased) by the cost of the goods sold.What is the main expense account used by merchandising companies when recording sales?
Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) is the main expense account.How does a service company’s revenue recognition differ from a merchandising company’s?
A service company recognizes revenue when the service is performed; a merchandising company recognizes revenue when goods are delivered.What happens to equity when a service company earns revenue?
Equity increases due to the increase in revenue.What happens to equity when a merchandising company sells goods?
Equity increases from sales revenue and decreases from COGS, with the net effect being the gross profit.If a customer buys goods on account from a merchandising company, what is the journal entry for the revenue side?
Debit accounts receivable and credit sales revenue.If a customer buys goods on account from a merchandising company, what is the journal entry for the cost side?
Debit cost of goods sold and credit inventory.Why is there no cost of goods sold entry in a service company’s journal entries?
Because service companies do not sell physical goods, so there is no inventory to account for.How does the accounting equation remain balanced in a merchandising company after a sale?
Assets increase (cash/accounts receivable), assets decrease (inventory), and equity increases (net of revenue and COGS).What is the effect on assets and equity when a service company performs a service on account?
Assets (accounts receivable) and equity (revenue) both increase by the amount earned.What is the effect on assets and equity when a merchandising company sells inventory for cash?
Assets increase by the cash received, assets decrease by the inventory sold, and equity increases by the gross profit (revenue minus COGS).