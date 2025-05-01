Significant Noncash Activities definitions Flashcards
Significant Noncash Activities definitions
Significant Noncash Activities
Major investing or financing transactions that do not involve cash and are disclosed separately at the bottom of the statement of cash flows.Statement of Cash Flows
Financial report detailing cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities during a period.Investing Activities
Transactions involving the acquisition or disposal of long-term assets, typically reported in the cash flow statement.Financing Activities
Transactions related to changes in a company's equity and borrowings, such as issuing stock or repaying debt.Disclosure
Supplementary information provided at the bottom of the cash flow statement to inform users about noncash transactions.Note Payable
Written promise to pay a specified amount, often used in noncash exchanges for assets like land.Land
Long-term asset that may be acquired through noncash exchanges, such as trading for a note payable.Bonds Payable
Long-term liability representing amounts owed to bondholders, which can be retired through noncash means.Common Stock
Equity security issued by a company, sometimes exchanged directly for liabilities without cash involvement.Par Value
Nominal value assigned to each share of stock, used in accounting for equity transactions.Additional Paid-In Capital (APIC)
Equity account reflecting amounts received from shareholders above the par value of issued stock.Journal Entry
Accounting record documenting the details of a transaction, including noncash exchanges between accounts.Cash Account
Ledger account tracking a company's available cash, unaffected by significant noncash activities.Equity
Ownership interest in a company, which can be affected by noncash transactions like issuing stock for debt.Financial Statement Users
Individuals or entities analyzing financial reports, who rely on disclosures for a complete understanding of company activities.