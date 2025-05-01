Significant Noncash Activities quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are significant non-cash activities, and how are they reported on the statement of cash flows? Significant non-cash activities are investing and financing transactions that do not involve cash flows. They are disclosed at the bottom of the statement of cash flows, rather than in the operating, investing, or financing sections, because they do not affect the cash account.

Provide an example of a significant non-cash activity and explain why it is not included in the main sections of the statement of cash flows. An example is exchanging a $110,000 note payable for land worth $110,000. Since no cash is exchanged, this transaction is not included in the operating, investing, or financing sections of the statement of cash flows, but is disclosed separately at the bottom.

Why is it important to disclose significant non-cash activities even though they do not affect cash flows? It is important to disclose significant non-cash activities because they represent major investing or financing transactions that impact a company's financial position. Without disclosure, users of financial statements would not be aware of these significant events.

What are significant non-cash activities in the context of the statement of cash flows? Significant non-cash activities are investing and financing transactions that do not involve cash flows. They are disclosed at the bottom of the statement of cash flows.

Where are significant non-cash activities reported on the statement of cash flows? They are disclosed at the bottom of the statement of cash flows, not within the operating, investing, or financing sections.

Why are significant non-cash activities not included in the main sections of the statement of cash flows? They are not included because they do not affect the cash account. Only transactions involving actual cash flows are included in the main sections.