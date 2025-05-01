Single-step Income Statement definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Single-step Income Statement definitions
  • Single-step Income Statement
    Financial report format listing all revenues, then all expenses, with net income calculated as the difference between the two.
  • Revenue
    Total inflow from business activities such as sales and services, before any expenses are deducted.
  • Sales Revenue
    Income generated from selling goods to customers, representing a primary source of revenue.
  • Service Revenue
    Income earned from providing services rather than selling physical products.
  • Expense
    Outflow or cost incurred in the process of generating revenue, including wages, interest, and other costs.
  • Wage Expense
    Total compensation paid to employees for their labor during a specific period.
  • Interest Expense
    Cost incurred from borrowing funds, typically paid to lenders as a percentage of outstanding debt.
  • Cost of Goods Sold
    Direct costs attributable to the production or purchase of goods sold by a business.
  • Income Tax Expense
    Amount owed to tax authorities based on taxable income for the period.
  • General and Administrative Expenses
    Costs related to overall business operations, not directly tied to production or sales.
  • Net Income
    Resulting figure after subtracting total expenses from total revenues, indicating profitability.
  • Dividends
    Distributions of earnings to shareholders, not considered an expense on the income statement.
  • Accounts Payable
    Obligations to pay suppliers for goods or services received, not classified as revenue or expense.
  • Total Revenues
    Sum of all income sources before any expenses are deducted, used as the starting point in the statement.
  • Total Expenses
    Aggregate of all costs incurred during the period, subtracted from total revenues to determine net income.